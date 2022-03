(Tony Hawk Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW) (Chrissy Teigen Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety) (Sandra Bullock Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images) (Magic Johnson Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW)

Austin (KXAN) — South by Southwest is off to an exciting start. The first weekend did not disappoint, thanks to the big names that came out to the first in-person conference and festivals in three years.

Artists making an appearance to promote their work include Austin’s Sandra Bullock and Glen Powell to Gabby Giffords and Tony Hawk, just to name a few.

Here’s a round up of stars spotted in the capital city during the first weekend of SXSW 2022!

Sandra Bullock attends the premiere of “The Lost City” during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 12: (L-R) Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend Prime Video brings The Blue Room to SXSW on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Amazon Prime Video)

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the opening night premiere of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW)

Tony Hawk attends the premiere of “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off” during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW)

Naomie Harris, from the film The Man Who Fell To Earth, poses at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety)

Bob Odenkirk and Nate Odenkirk speak at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 11, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety)

Debby Ryan attends the “Spin Me Round” premiere during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at ZACH Theatre on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW)

Gabby Giffords, from the film Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down, poses at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety)

Renée Elise Goldsberry, from the film Girls5eva, poses at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety)

Jensen Ackles, from the series The Boys, poses at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety)

British actor Daniel Radcliffe attends the premiere of “The Lost City” during the SXSW Film Festival at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas on March 12, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen takes part in the Featured Session: Examining The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin at the Austin Convention Center during the South by Southwest Interactive Festival on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Constance Marie attends Prime Video SXSW 2022 on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

Glen Powell of the film Apollo 10½ poses at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 11, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety)

Jared Leto attends the premiere of WeCrashed during the SXSW conference and festival at the Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas, on March 12, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis, of the film Everything Everywhere All at Once, poses at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 11, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety)

Sheryl Crow poses at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 11, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety)

Co-showrunner Patrick Mcmanus attends The Girl From Plainville red carpet during the SXSW conference and festival at the SXSW Film Theater in Austin, Texas, on March 12, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Rose Byrne, from the film Seriously Red, poses at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety)

Anne Hathaway attends the premiere of “WeCrashed” during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW)

Mark Duplass attends the premiere of “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off” during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW)

US actor Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” during the SXSW Film Festival at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas on March 12, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Rosario Dawson, from the series DMZ, poses at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety)

Michelle Yeoh attends the premiere of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” during the SXSW conference and festival at the Paramount theatre in Austin, Texas on March 11, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Chace Crawford, from the series The Boys poses at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety)

US actress Sandra Bullock and British actor Daniel Radcliffe attend the premiere of “The Lost City” during the SXSW Film Festival at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas on March 12, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Sara Bareilles, from the film Girls5eva, poses at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety)

Actor Elle Fanning attends The Girl From Plainville red carpet during the SXSW conference and festival at the SXSW Film Theater in Austin, Texas, on March 12, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

(L-R) Bob Odenkirk, Summer in Argyle Co-Creator + Talent and Nate Odenkirk, Summer in Argyle Creator + Writer walk onstage at Audible hosts panel with Nate Odenkirk, Bob Odenkirk and head of Audible studios, Zola Mashariki about comedy for audio and “Summer in Argyle” – SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott on March 11, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Audible)

US actress Jenny Slate attends the premiere of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” during the SXSW conference and festival at the Paramount theatre in Austin, Texas on March 11, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

US actor Harry Shum Jr. attends the premiere of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” during the SXSW conference and festival at the Paramount theatre in Austin, Texas on March 11, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Chilean-US actor Pedro Pascal attends the premiere of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” during the SXSW Film Festival at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas on March 12, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Busy Philipps, from the film Girls5eva, poses at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety)

Documentary series subject Earvin “Magic” Johnson attends the “They Call Me Magic” premiere during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at ZACH Theatre on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW)

Rosario Dawson attends as HBO Max celebrates the premiere of limited series “DMZ” at SXSW on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for HBO)

Timothy Eulich attends the opening night premiere of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW)

L-R: Elle Fanning, Colton Ryan, and Chloë Sevigny from the film The Girl from Plainville pose at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety)

Jessie Usher, from the series The Boys poses at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety)

L-R: Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps, Meredith Scardino and Sara Bareilles talk about the film Girls5eva at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety)

Roberto Patino, showrunner from the series DMZ, poses at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety)

Anne Hathaway attends the premiere of WeCrashed during the SXSW conference and festival at the Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas, on March 12, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

US actress Sandra Bullock attends the premiere of “The Lost City” during the SXSW Film Festival at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas on March 12, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Actor Colton Ryan attends The Girl From Plainville red carpet during the SXSW conference and festival at the SXSW Film Theater in Austin, Texas, on March 12, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Benjamin Bratt, Rosario Dawson, Roberto Patino, Freddy Miyares, and Hoon Lee, from the series DMZ, pose at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety)

South by Southwest runs March 11-20.