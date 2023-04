AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some of country music’s biggest names were in Austin over the weekend for the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

The award ceremony was held in Austin for the first time ever on Sunday at the Moody Center. Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini co-hosted the show and performed.

Other performances included Carrie Underwood, Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, Alanis Morissette and more. Below are photos from the ceremony:

Blake Shelton, left, and Gwen Stefani arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Shania Twain, left, accepts the equal play award at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Megan Thee Stallion cheers from right. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)



Ashley McBryde, left, and Wynonna Judd perform “I Want To Know What Love Is” at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Darius Rucker, left, and Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes perform at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Chris Robinson, left, and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes perform at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Darius Rucker presents the award for video of the year at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Rucker is wearing a black ribbon in honor of the victims of the shooting at Covenant school in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Paul Rodgers performs during a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Madeline Edwards, left, and Morgan Wade perform at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Cody Johnson accepts the award for performance of the year for “‘Til You Can’t” from the 2022 CMT Music Awards at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kelsea Ballerini, center, performs “If You Go Down (I’m Going Down Too) accompanied by drag queens Manila Luzon, from left, Jan Sport, Olivia Lux and Kennedy Davenport at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kelsea Ballerini, center, performs “If You Go Down (I’m Going Down Too) accompanied by drag queens Olivia Lux, from left, Kennedy Davenport, Jan Sport and Manila Luzon at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kane Brown, from left, Katelyn Brown and Alex Alvga accept the award for video of the year for “Thank God” at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jelly Roll accepts the award for male video of the year for “Son of a Sinner” at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jelly Roll reacts as he accepts the award for male video of the year for “Son of a Sinner” at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Slash and Billy Gibbons perform during a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Hosts Kelsea Ballerini, left, and Kane Brown speak at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Lainey Wilson, from left, Morgan Wade, Alanis Morissette, Ingrid Andress and Madeline Edwards perform at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Alanis Morissette performs at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The show started at 7 p.m. Sunday. KXAN’s Ricky Garcia was there, view his story here.