Texas (KXAN) — Several Texas cities will soon see live theatrical productions of the popular children’s show “Paw Patrol.”

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” will feature an interactive live stage show, involving members of the audience, visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score, according to a release.

The show will make stops in the following Texas cities, with more Texas dates yet to be announced:

Cedar Park – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park – October 21-22

San Antonio – Boeing Center at Tech Port – October 27-29

Houston – The Hobby Center, Sarofim Hall – November 2-5

Midland – Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center – November 18-19

El Paso – El Paso County Coliseum – December 1-3

Presale began June 13. and tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 23. People can sign up for Tail Mail to get pre-sale access.

The production is based on the top-rated animated preschool series ‘PAW Patrol,” which airs on Nickelodeon and is produced by Spin Master Entertainment.