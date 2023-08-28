AUSTIN (KXAN) – Longhorn City Limits will return on Saturday with a headline performance from Pat Green, University of Texas Athletics announced over the weekend.

The country music legend will perform at the free concert on the LBJ Library lawn, according to UT Athletics, along with Gus Clark & The Least Of His Problems.

The announcement said Clark will start at 11 a.m. followed by Green at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The bands will play before the No. 11 Longhorn football team begins the 2023 regular season against the Rice Owls at 2:30 p.m.

“After record-setting attendance last year, we are thrilled to bring live music back to the Forty Acres for season five of Longhorn City Limits,” said Chris Del Conte, Vice President and Athletics Director. “Pat Green and Texas music are synonymous. It’s going to be an incredible day of tailgating on the LBJ Lawn before the Horns take on the Owls.”

Longhorn City Limits started in 2018 as a way to improve the overall gameday experience outside of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.