AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thirty-five years ago Monday the King of Country was celebrating a major career accomplishment.

On July 11, 1987 George Strait’s “All My Ex’s Live in Texas” became a No. 1 hit. The song was the second single from Strait’s No. 1 “Ocean Front Property” album.

The song was written by Sanger D. Shafer and his wife at the time, Lyndia Shafer (fun fact, given the song’s storyline: she was his fourth bride, according to Billboard).

“This song is a true story, kind of,” said Shafer on Country Road TV. “I changed the names to protect the guilty. I changed the names of the towns, too.”

The song’s narrator explains he lived in Texas along the Colorado River. His time in the Lone Star State included a string of failed relationships. All the relationships ended badly, forcing him to flee to Tennessee.

The song has been referenced in a song by Drake and even made an appearance in the video game “Grand Theft Auto.”