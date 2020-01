AUSTIN (KXAN) — Beginning Thursday night, Oilcan Harry’s, Austin’s oldest LGBTQ bar, will begin its year-long 30th anniversary celebration.

According to Oilcan Harry’s, the events will kick off on Thursday with a grand ball and continue through the weekend with a $1 customer appreciation party from 9 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24, followed by a DJ set by RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Honey Davenport.

