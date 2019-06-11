Nielsen’s top programs for June 3-9

NEW YORK (AP) — The financially challenged New York City Opera will have another reduced schedule for its 2019-20 season, which will be limited to just two staged productions plus several concerts that total nine or 10 performances.

General director Michael Capasso's original plan when the company emerged from bankruptcy in January 2016 called for 72 performances of 13 operas in 2018-19 to mark the company's 75th anniversary.