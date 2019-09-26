NFL announces Jennifer Lopez, Shakira as 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show performers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday afternoon, the National Football League official announced Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show for the 54th Super Bowl.

Pepsi expressed its excitement, tweeting: “Two 👑👑 First time together on stage…on the world’s biggest stage.”

According to CNBC, about 98.2 million people watched last year’s Super Bowl, which while the lowest in 11 years, ranked among the highest-watched events that year. Nielsen also said that 67 percent of U.S. homes with televisions in use were tuned into the broadcast.

Super Bowl LIV will be held February 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.