New ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ reboot starring Jared Padalecki showcases Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A reimagining of the show “Walker, Texas Ranger” which starred Chuck Norris back in the 90s, is set to premiere Thursday night on the CW Austin.

“Walker” stars actor Jared Padalecki of “Supernatural” fame as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two.

A native Texan and current Austinite, Padalecki says he grew up watching the original show with Norris. He explained the “reimagined” show will be about more than just law enforcement.

“This ‘Walker’ is a family show. It’s more about a family man, a widower, a father, a son, a brother, who happens to be a Texas ranger rather than just a classic, ‘I’m a police officer, and you’re under arrest, and next episode, now you’re under arrest,'” Padalecki said.

While people might be quick to compare the reboot to the original, Padalecki says ‘Walker’ is a different take on the story.

“We are very much a reimagination, a reimagining, a reboot, more than we are a remake, and so I have the same name Ranger Cordell Walker, and I’m a Texas Ranger, and that’s kind of where the comparisons stop,” Padalecki said.

Austinites will feel right at home watching the new show, which features spots in Central Texas front and center. More than 50% of it was filmed in Austin and the surrounding areas.

“We shoot all around town. We have some scenes on South Congress, we have some scenes in north and south of the city, in Dripping Springs, in Driftwood, in Bastrop and Wimberly. We were in Pflugerville the other day,” Padalecki explained.

Padalecki says they just wanted to showcase everything Texas has to offer, including the people.

“I wanted to show that there are a lot of us who live here in the great state of Texas and call it home and have for our whole lives, who care about people as people, you know. And back in the day when you would walk down the street and see somebody, you stop and have a conversation and ‘alright, and see you later.’ It’s not as maybe closed minded or protective as people may think,” he said.

Padalecki says he’s proud of the cast and crew who came together to make it happen.

The show premieres Thursday night at 7 p.m. on the CW Austin. Click here for channel listings.