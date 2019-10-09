New Season Of Cartel Crew Debuts in October of VH1

“Cartel Crew” is back, and edgier than ever! VH1 season two of the smash-hit docuseries debuts Monday, October 7th at 8:00 p.m.

This season continues to explore the legacy of the cartels through the eyes of people who lived them. Now, with an expanded crew of returning — and new — faces, everyone is determined to keep history from repeating itself. But trying to escape the shadows of their ancestors will prove more difficult than any of them could ever imagine.

Money, friendships and love are on the line in this redemption story of life after narcos. Learn more about the cast — and watch full episodes — at www.vh1.com.

Sponsored by PremiereTV. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.