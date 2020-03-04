New season of Austin Film Festival’s ‘On Story’ launches next month

Austin (KXAN) – Austin Film Festival (AFF) is delighted to announce that its original interview series, Austin Film Festival’s On Story®, premieres its 10th season nationwide in April 2020 on public television stations across the country.

Available in more than 85% of U.S. markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Houston, On Story gives viewers an inside look at the creative process behind some of our most popular and beloved movies and television shows. Season 10 features recorded conversations between acclaimed and award-winning screenwriters, TV creators, and filmmakers from the 26th Annual Austin Film Festival & Conference.

Season 10 offers 17 episodes of informative and entertaining conversations with filmmakers, TV and feature writers, including David Mandel (Veep), Sofia Alvarez (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Liz Flahive & Carly Mensch (GLOW) and many others.

“Forging a career in Hollywood can be a lonely journey. That’s why the endlessly inspiring On Story is the best companion a filmmaker can have.” Scott Beck / Bryan Woods (writer/producers, A Quiet Place).

On Story Executive Producer Maya Perez says, “On Story gives viewers a free front-row seat to hundreds of filmmakers sharing their fascinating behind-the-scenes stories at Austin Film Festival. These conversations often send audiences back for repeat viewings of their favorite shows or introduce them to movies they missed the first time around and always with a greater appreciation, now knowing the creative decisions that went into making them.”

In addition to the nationally distributed weekly television series, On Story content is available through the following outlets:

● A one-hour weekly radio program in collaboration with Public Radio Exchange (PRX) that includes such guests as Larry Wilmore (Insecure), Pamela Ribon (Ralph Breaks the Internet), Courtney Kemp (Power), and Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely (Avengers: End Game).

● Three books published by The University of Texas Press: On Story – Screenwriters and Their Craft, On Story – Screenwriters and Filmmakers on Their Iconic Films, and On Story – The Golden Ages of Television.

● A free podcast series available on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher.

● Archives from 26 years of Austin Film Festival housed at The Wittliff Collections at Texas State University. The Wittliff Collections includes materials from numerous screenwriters, authors, photographers, and artists, and the archive welcomes visitors from all over the country, free of charge, to survey and study its comprehensive collection.

On Story is produced by AFF Co-Founder and Executive Director Barbara Morgan, Maya Perez, Kaetie Turner and Elizabeth Mims. On Story is presented by Austin PBS, KLRU-TV. The series is funded by the Alice Kleberg Reynolds Foundation and distributed by the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA). To view episodes from previous seasons and learn more about the On Story Project visit www.onstory.tv.

Check local public television listings to find out when On Story airs in your city. The On Story radio series is available via Public Radio Exchange.

ABOUT AUSTIN FILM FESTIVAL: Austin Film Festival (AFF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to furthering the art, craft, and business of writers, creators, and filmmakers and recognizing their contributions to film, television, theater, and new media. AFF champions the work of aspiring and established writers, creators, and filmmakers by providing unique cultural events and services, enhancing public awareness and participation, and encouraging dynamic and long-lasting community partnerships. This project is supported in part by the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin Economic Development Department and the Texas Commission on the Arts. www.austinfilmfestival.com

ABOUT AUSTIN PBS, KLRU-TV:

Austin PBS, KLRU-TV is dedicated to telling stories that entertain, inspire and change our lives. KLRU highlights what makes Austin unique — whether music, arts or public issues — by creating and distributing award-winning original content. Austin PBS produces Austin City Limits, Arts In Context, Central Texas Gardener, Overheard with Evan Smith and more for PBS stations across the nation. We also create online-first projects like Decibel, KLRU’s news and public affairs initiative. As a nonprofit educational organization, Austin PBS also prepares children to succeed in school and creates lifelong learning opportunities for all. Find out more at austinpbs.org

ABOUT THE NATIONAL EDUCATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS ASSOCIATION (NETA):

The National Educational Telecommunications Association is a professional association that serves public television licensees and educational entities in all 50 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Since 1967, our reason for existing has been to connect public television people and ideas, by providing quality programming, educational resources, professional development, management support, and national representation.