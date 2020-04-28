New ‘Project LiveNotes’ app allows family, friends to hire musicians to sing for their loved ones

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a city known as the Live Music Capital of the world, there hasn’t been a whole lot of work for struggling musicians recently.

But they could get a boost with a unique idea from a woman in Round Rock.

Jennifer Alexander created Project Live Notes: an app that allows friends and family members to hire a musician to sing to their loved ones who may be isolated because of the pandemic.

“I wanted to create a website where people could sign up as musicians — and also family members and friends could submit people for us to sing to,” says Alexander. “And it’s all done virtually through Facetime calls or a live phone call.”