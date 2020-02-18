New Music Tuesday: February 2020

Our friend Patrick Floyd of Waterloo Records stopped by Studio 512 to tell us what’s new at the store this week.

Recent Releases:
Artist: Kat Edmonson
Title: Dreamers Do

Artist: Khruangbin & Leon Bridges
Title: Texas Sun

Artist: Tame Impala
Title: The Slow Rush

In-store performances
Artist: Silversun Pickups
Title: Widow’s Weeds
In-store performance Wed (2/19) @ 6:30 PM

Artist: A. Sinclair
Title: Catpaws
In-store performance Thu (2/20) @ 5:30 PM

Learn more about new releases and in-store performances at 600 North Lamar Boulevard. For more information, go to www.waterloorecords.com, or call (512) 474-2500.

