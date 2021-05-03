New kids’ TV show emerges from the Mister Rogers universe

This image released by PBS Kids shows puppet characters Purple Panda, left, and Donkey Hodie from the new series, “Donkey Hodie,” inspired from characters in the original Fred Rogers TV show. The whimsical series for children ages 3-5 starts airing Monday and centers on the adventures of Donkey Hodie, an enthusiastic yellow donkey with a bright magenta mane. (Fred Rogers Productions/PBS Kids via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Mister Rogers’ neighborhood is expanding. In rare welcome news of sprawl, PBS Kids is readying a new puppet-led series called “Donkey Hodie,” inspired from characters in the original Fred Rogers TV show.

The whimsical series for children ages 3-5 starts airing Monday and centers on the adventures of Donkey Hodie, an enthusiastic yellow donkey with a bright magenta mane.

She’s the granddaughter of the donkey puppet Rogers created back when TV shows were in black and white.

During each 15-minute episode, Donkey Hodie learns lessons like why following a recipe step-by-step makes sense.