Netflix show returns late Argentine prosecutor to spotlight

Justin Webster, director of the documentary Netflix series “Nisman: The Prosecutor, the President, and the Spy”, gives an interview about his film in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Over six chapters of an hour with dozens of testimonies, including that of current President Alberto Fernández, researchers, spies, FBI and CIA agents and unpublished images, the British director intends to shed some light on a death that shocked Argentine society and for which there are still no answers. Was it suicide or murder? (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)