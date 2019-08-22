Netflix Selena series may star ‘Walking Dead’ actress

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Netflix is in reportedly in negotiations with Latina actress Christian Serratos to play late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla in “Selena: The Series” announced in December 2018.

Vulture reports sources say she’s already been cast for the role. According to multiple sources for the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is currently in negotiations with Serratos.

Serratos played fan-favorite Rosita in AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and also played a side character in the “Twilight” series.

The streaming giant describes the show as a coming of age story that follows Quintanilla as she follows her dreams and she and family make tough choices. The series is designed to play out over two seasons and is expected to begin filming in Mexico within the next month.

The show’s Executive Producer is Moisés Zamora of “American Crime” and “Star” fame. Quintanilla’s father Abraham, brother Abraham Jr., sister Suzzette and family attorney Simran A. Singh will all serve as Executive Producers on the show as well.

Quintanilla’s story was famously told in the 1997 biopic “Selena” that launched Jennifer Lopez’s career. Quintanilla was one of music’s biggest Latina crossover artists. In 1995 she was shot and killed at the age of 23 by her business associate Yolanda Saldívar.