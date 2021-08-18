Negative test or vaccination proof required for Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two concert venues with shows scheduled for this weekend are doubling down on COVID-19 protocols, either requiring masks, a negative test result or vaccination proof from attendees.
Outlaw Music Festival at Germania Insurance Amphitheater at the Circuit of Americas will require a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the show or proof of vaccination for entry on Sunday.
Willie Nelson & Family, Chris Stapleton and Ryan Bingham are set to perform at the music festival. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Learn more about the protocols online here.
Austin’s new Moody Amphitheater will require all attendees to wear masks for its first concerts this weekend.
In an announcement on social media Tuesday, the venue said masks will be required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, except while eating or drinking at the Gary Clark Jr. shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
This is in line with Austin Public Health guidelines, the venue added.
Moody Amphitheater is part of the new and improved Waterloo Park, which had its grand opening this past Saturday. Grand opening events for the park were scaled back significantly because of the rising coronavirus threat in Austin-Travis County.
Moody Amphitheater seats 5,000 people.