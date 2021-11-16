Need good vibes? Check out this Rainey Street mural devoted to kindness

Austin has a new mural devoted to the concept of kindness — you can now see it at the Container Bar on 90 Rainey Street (KXAN/Richard Bowes)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin has a new mural devoted to the concept of kindness — you can now see it at the Container Bar on 90 Rainey Street.

It reads: “Share the Love.”

Veterans and their families have been working for several days with artist Tara Johnson on a mural to honor Pat Tillman’s life and foundation. Tillman is the NFL player who enlisted in the U.S. Army after the Sept. 11 attacks and was later killed in action by friendly fire.

Verizon and its hashtag #ACallForKindnessCampaign is donating $50,000 to the Pat Tillman Foundation.

