Native Texan using TikTok to humorously explain all things Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Right now, it’s “spooky summer.”

That’s how Travis Danforth, a native Texan and viral video creator on the social media platform TikTok, describes the entire month of October in his “official application to change the names of the seasons in Texas.”

Posted Friday, it already has 1.7 million views on TikTok, and he breaks down the Texas “seasons” as he sees them. For instance, he refers to July and August not as summer, but as simply “melt.”

“It’s miserable, and no one wants to be here,” he says in the video.

His whimsical humor is his way of explaining “some of the unique aspects of Texas to others,” he says.

“When I went to college at TCU, I found myself becoming friends with a lot of non-Texans long before I started TikTok,” he says. “The seasons video was mainly inspired by the last couple of days of hot weather we had had. I thought to myself how inaccurate the stereotypical seasons are for Texas, so I made my own.”

Whether it’s the “actual spring” in February or “post-melt” in September, Danforth’s way of describing all things Texas has people wanting to put him in public office.

Figuratively, at least.

“I’ve had comments from people saying they want to me in as candidate when they go vote,” he says. “While I don’t necessarily support that, I do find it hilarious.”

He said the video took him about a couple hours to make.

Danforth has more than 109,000 followers on TikTok and his videos have been liked more than 3 million times. He’s not sure what he’s going to do with his next video, he thinks maybe he’ll add another video explaining Texas weather, or he might add another video to his “Texas Dress Code” series. Whatever he does next, he knows one thing is for sure.

“I can assure you whatever my video is, it will be Texas related,” he says.