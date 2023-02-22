Yelp has attempted to determine the best spot for a margarita in each and every state. (Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! And no, we’re not celebrating Christmas late.

Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day, a holy grail of “National Day” days for Texans (who are over 21, of course).

Here’s where you can find deals around Austin to celebrate the day:

Taco Cabana

Any margarita plus any double crunch pizza for $6.99 all day, at all locations.

Gabriela’s Downtown and Seareinas

$6 house margaritas all day, $8 Don Julio margaritas, and $4 house tequila shots at both Gabriela’s locations and at Seareinas.

Chuy’s

Upgrade your margarita to a grande for $2, or add a $1 floater. You can also “The Rock’s” Spicy ‘Rita, a special only available until Feb. 26.

Doc’s Backyard Grill

$2.22 frozen margaritas, $1 crispy tacos, and a mariachi band at 6 p.m.

TLC Austin

$5 spicy margaritas all day, according to an Instagram post from @365thingsaustin.

Taquero Mucho and Revival Coffee

$6 pink house margaritas, $8 Espolòn Tequila margaritas, and $4 house tequila shots at both Taquero Mucho locations and Revival Coffee.

Parlay House Bar

Discounted margaritas and Casamigos all day.

Edge Rooftop

$5 off margaritas all day.

Z’Tejas

$1 house margaritas from 5-6 p.m. and 9-10 p.m., and $5 margaritas the rest of the day. There will also be a DJ from 6-10 p.m.

ONETACO Austin

Buy one margarita, get one free.

Trudy’s

$5 house margaritas and $2 Dulce Vida Tequila floaters all day.

Ma’Coco

$5 margaritas all day.

El Naranjo

20% discount on all margaritas all day.

De Nada Cantina

It’s Margarita WEEK at De Nada. They’re offering specials, including the Spicy Marg, Sandia Marg, and the El Chingon until Feb. 26.

Chili’s

$5 premium margaritas at any Chili’s location (we all know the one on 45th and Lamar is magical, though).

Dulce Vida Tequila National Margarita Day bus tour

“Party tour” on a 45-foot bus to three different venues. There are two tours, at 3-5:30 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m. Passes are $35-40 and include complimentary drinks on the bus.

If you’ve made it this far down in the list, you deserve a marg! Go treat yourself (responsibly).