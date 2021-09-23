Mysterious and spooky: 2 Texas ghost tours make national rankings

The Alamo is one of several sites visited on the Sisters Grimm Ghost Tours. (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

TEXAS (KXAN) — With fall officially underway, Texans in the mood for some spooky thrills will find two of the country’s top-ranked ghost tours are right in their backyard.

USAToday’s 10 Best rankings listed San Antonio’s Sisters Grimm Ghost Tours and New Braunfels Ghost Tours as No. 3 and No. 9 nationally. The Top 10 rankings are outlined below:

Nightly Spirits – Multiple Cities Mysteries of Hawaii – Oahu, Hawaii Sisters Grimm Ghost Tours – San Antonio, Texas Black Cat Tours – Salem, Massachusetts Ghost City Tours – Savannah, Georgia Bar Harbor Ghost Tours – Bar Harbor, Maine DC by Foot Ghosts of Georgetown – Washington, D.C. Secrets of St Augustine/A Ghostly Encounter – Saint Augustine, Florida New Braunfels Ghost Tours – New Braunfels, Texas Ghosts and Gravestones Tour in Key West – Key West, Florida

Sisters Grimm Ghost Tours

At Sisters Grimm Ghost Tours in San Antonio, tour options include a ghost bus tour, a haunted history ghost walk and private group tours.

The ghost bus tour is a two-and-a-half-hour trip that includes a visit to The Menger, dubbed the most haunted hotel in Texas, and a tour through San Antonio’s historic cemetery.

The haunted history ghost walk is a 90-minute tour with visits to The Alamo, the Spanish Governor’s Mansion, the Menger Hotel and the old Bexar County Jail.

204 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio. 210-638-1338.

New Braunfels Ghost Tours

The 90-minute New Braunfels Ghost Tours starts outside Naeglin’s Bakery before stopping at the Faust Hotel, Comal County Courthouse and the Phoenix Saloon, among others. The guided tour will outline the history of several hauntings that have occurred at various hotels, bars and other locations near downtown.

129 S. Seguin St., New Braunfels. 830-221-5221.