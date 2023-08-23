Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for August 23, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The schedule for this year’s ACL Fest Nights was released this week, and there are some big names hitting Austin venues this year.

ACL Fest Nights is a series of concerts happening across Austin coinciding with the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park.

Around 30 different bands and artists will perform as part of ACL Fest Nights. Some of the featured performers include Austin-based artist Arya, Mt. Joy, Cigarettes After Sex, Tegan and Sara, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Del Water Gap, Tash Sultana and more.

The first ACL Fest Nights concerts will be Oct. 6, and the last will be Oct. 14. Tickets for the shows go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

View a full schedule for ACL Fest Nights online.

Weekend One of ACL Music Festival begins Friday, Oct. 6, and ends Sunday, Oct. 8. Weekend Two begins Friday, Oct. 13, and ends Sunday, Oct. 15.