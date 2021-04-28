Moody Center on track to open April 2022, first scheduled act is The Weeknd

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Moody Center, a $338 million arena that will host concerts, Texas Longhorns basketball and other large-scale entertainment events, is set to open in April 2022.

The project is a partnership by the Oak View Group, Live Nation Entertainment/C3 Presents, the University of Texas, Dell Technologies and actor/author/professor/Austinite Matthew McConaughey.

It’s a spacious 530,000 square feet and will have 15,000 seats. The first event booked for the area is a concert for pop music superstar The Weeknd and his “After Hours” tour on April 18.

The arena will start taking deposits for club level memberships Thursday. Members will be part of the arena’s concert membership program and will have first access to seats for concerts, show and other events. Members also get VIP parking, a private entrance to the arena and exclusive access to clubs within the venue.

The new arena will replace the 42-year-old Frank Erwin Center.

Here are renderings of the venue, courtesy of the Moody Center: