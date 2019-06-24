Mindy Kaling celebrates birthday by donating $1K to 40 different charities — including one in Austin

Mindy Kaling attends the premiere of “Late Night” at the Orpheum Theatre on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Writer and actress Mindy Kaling is celebrating her 40th birthday by giving back — and one of the charities she’s helping has an office in Austin.

On Monday, Kaling tweeted “I’m so grateful to have my wonderful, peaceful life w/ my daughter Katherine. How lucky am I to turn 40? I would love to express my gratitude by donating $1000 to 40 different charitable orgs that help others.”

The first organization benefiting from her generosity is RAICES, a non-profit that provides free and low-cost legal services to immigrants. The group has offices in Austin (at 2800 S Interstate 35 frontage road Suite 215), as well as Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Kaling supported charities ranging from medical care and research to providing food and water for those in need, to social justice organizations. Many charities were suggested by people on social media.