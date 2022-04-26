AUSTIN (KXAN) — Michael Bublé fans will get to see the crooner perform again in Austin after he canceled a show last year due to the lack of COVID-19 protocols.

The Moody Center announced Tuesday Bublé’s latest tour will make a stop there on Sept. 14. Tickets will go on sale for the Austin show on May 6 starting at 10 a.m.

Bublé will perform at the new 15,000-seat venue that is replacing the Frank Erwin Center, which was supposed to host his last Austin show in 2021. However, he called off that concert, because he said the arena would not fulfill his requests for more COVID-19 safety protocols.

Since its official opening last week, the Moody Center keeps adding new headliners to the roster of performers set to play there. On Monday the venue shared Lizzo, the Grammy-winning singer, would bring her new nationwide tour to Austin in October.