Meow Wolf brings ‘interdimensional portal’ to SXSW

AUSTIN (KXAN) – You can discover a new orbit during this year’s South by Southwest Festival.

Meow Wolf is partnering up with immersive sound company Spatial to bring an eye-popping pop-up installation to Austin for SXSW. The creative collective is best known for its trippy and colorful installations hailing from Santa Fe, New Mexico, with other permanent locations in Las Vegas and Denver.

The art company will give visitors of SXSW a taste of the fun with a new installation called “The Spatial Holodeck.”

Meow Wolf is an art company behind immersive art experiences in Santa Fe, Las Vegas and Denver. (Photo by Ben Alex Dupris)

“Our partner Spatial will take visitors on an enthralling adventure with a whole new never before seen Meow Wolf experience. Spatial can transform and enhance everything about a space — by auditorial transferring attendees to a completely new reality involving immersive audio,” the company said in a news release about the upcoming show.

Not sure what that means but it sounds cool. The “interdimensional portal” will be open March 11 – March 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The installation will take over space next to the Sunset Room gallery in the heart of downtown Austin.

The brains behind the creative collective are set to speak on SXSW panels during the festival’s conference.

This isn’t the first time Meow Wolf has headed to SXSW. It made an appearance in 2016, and then again in 2018.

South by Southwest EDU is scheduled for March 7-10 with the conference and festival to follow starting March 11-20. The event was canceled in 2020 with a virtual event in 2021. The event is set to be a mix of in-person and virtual this year.