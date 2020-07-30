Matthew McConaughey to release book later this year

FILE – Actor Matthew McConaughey attends A+E Network’s “HISTORYTalks: Leadership and Legacy” on Feb. 29, 2020, in New York. The Oscar winner, known for such films as “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Magic Mike,” didn’t want to write an ordinary celebrity book. “This is not a traditional memoir, or an advice book, but rather a playbook based on adventures in my life,” McConaughey said in a statement about “Greenlights,” which comes out Oct. 20. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey just gave us something to look forward to in 2020.

The award-winning actor and University of Texas professor announced Wednesday that he’s releasing a book called “Greenlights.”

The book will be a collection of stories, poems and memoirs he’s written over the years about his life.

According to Crown, McConaughey will pull from a diary he has kept for 35 years, AP reports. On Instagram, he said he started the process of compiling the journal entries about two years ago.

“It’s called ‘Greenlights,’ because it’s a story about how I have — and we all can — catch more of them in this life we’re living,” he said.

The book comes out Oct. 20 but is available for preorder now.

