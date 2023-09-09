Matthew McConaughey poses at book signing for new picture book “Just Because,” at Book People in Austin (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Hundreds lined up early Saturday morning outside of Book People in Austin to receive a signed copy of Matthew McConaughey’s new picture book, “Just Because,” and snap a photo with the Austin legend.

“Matthew is the minister of culture,” Julius Crowe, who stood in line for three hours Saturday morning. “I’m [from] Austin. He’s a local person from Austin. We both went to the same university. And I’ve seen so many of his movies—I’ve read those books,” Crowe added. “He’s kind of a role model.”

“Just Because,” which is available for purchase, is McConaughey’s debut picture book. It follows his memoir, “Green Lights,” a New York Times No. 1 bestseller released in 2020.

“[‘Just Because’ is] filled with [McConaughey’s ] trademark humor and wisdom, Academy Award–winning actor and #1 New York Times bestselling author Matthew McConaughey has crafted a soulful and irreverent collection of life lessons that empowers readers, big and small, to celebrate how we are all full of possibility,” the book’s website reads.

George Strong, a special education teacher, also came early to snag a copy of the new book. He said he plans to read the book to his class.

“And then my mom’s always wanted to meet Matthew McConaughey. She just got over a skin cancer surgery, so this was my early birthday gift to her,” Strong said.

KXAN spoke to Cyndi Harris moments after posing for a photo with the University at Austin Professor.

“[It] was an absolute thrill. I’ve loved him ever since I saw him in ‘A Time to Kill,’” Harris said.

“In that quick second, you get with him. He was so kind. He said, ‘Oh, get up here sweetheart,’” she added. “He’s just being so wonderful to everybody.”