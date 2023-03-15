AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are reuniting for a new Apple TV+ comedy series.

The new show is described as a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

“Matthew and Woody’s friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas,” Apple TV announced in a media release.

The series will consist of 10 half-hour episodes.

Its creator Daniel West Read is also behind “The Bid Door Prize,” “Schitt’s Creek” and Broadway’s “& Juliet.” Skydance Television is behind the series along with executive producers Read, McConaughey and Harrelson.

It’s not the first time the two Texas actors have worked together. The two starred in “True Detective” and “EDtv.”

Apple TV+ did not say when the series would be released.