Marshmello, Vampire Weekend, Chance the Rapper, Pusha T to headline Float Fest 2022

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Casamigos) (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

GONZALES, TX (KXAN) — Float Fest plans to make a “big splash” as it makes a triumphant return for the first time in three years.

Marshmello, Vampire Weekend, Chance the Rapper, Pusha T are among this year’s headliners slated for the event.

Others big names tapped to take the stage July 23 and 24 include Cage the Elephant, Deadmau5, Chvrches, Kaytranada, Quinn XCII, Tove Lo, Hippie Sabotage, Aly & AJ and more.

Performances will take place on two stages with no overlapping performance times allowing fans to watch all their favorite artists, said in a news release.

“Our Float fam can expect an unparalleled summer experience that celebrates our roots as the first and only Texas music festival centered around floating the river and camping – true Texas traditions,” said Marcus Federman, Float Fest Founder. “Our lineup, experiential offering and new, pristine Ranch location make this a can’t miss event.”

The festival will be held at a ranch near Gonzales, Texas, an hour south of Austin. In addition to the music portion of the event, the festival will offer tubing and camping with shuttles to and from the event.

The event was canceled in 2019 due to planning issues and was canceled again in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Tickets are on sale and range from $129 for a single-day ticket to $539 for VIP.