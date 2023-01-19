AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s another night for Madonna fans to get into the groove.

The legendary pop singer announced she’s going to add a second concert later this year at the Moody Center in downtown Austin. The venue shared Thursday that Madonna will perform first on Sept. 21 and will now have another show the following night on Sept. 22.

Austin is not the only Texas city that will get more time to enjoy the Queen of Pop on her upcoming “The Celebration Tour.” She will also perform twice now at the Toyota Center in Houston and the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Houston concerts will happen on the nights of Sept. 13 and 14, while the Dallas shows will be held on Sept. 18 and 19.

The last time the 64-year-old “Material Girl” toured in Austin was May 5, 1985, at the Frank Erwin Center during “The Virgin Tour,” in support of her first two albums.

Tickets for the newly-added dates will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.