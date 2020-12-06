Mack Brown’s daughter Katherine wins Jeopardy!, will return Monday as defending champion

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Katherine Ryan, the daughter of former University of Texas football coach Mack Brown, is a Jeopardy! champion.

Ryan saw off the competition to win $22,801 on Friday’s show and will return on Monday as the defending champion.

Her appearance was particularly poignant as Ryan was named after her grandmother, Brown’s mom, who died from pancreatic cancer – the same illness from which beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died last month.

The episodes featuring Ryan were among the last filmed by Trebek before his death on Nov. 8.

Ryan acknowledged her grandmother in a response to a tweet from KXAN’s Wes Wilson.

“Pancreatic cancer truly sucks,” she wrote.

Yes – I was named after her, thank you! Pancreatic cancer truly sucks. https://t.co/Dh1Eb5dB19 — Katherine Brown Ryan (@katherineryan) December 5, 2020

Brown, who coached the Longhorns for 16 years and led them to a national championship back in 2005, celebrated the win on Twitter, writing “So proud of her!”

He is now the head coach at North Carolina.

The last episode of Jeopardy! to be hosted by Trebek will air on Christmas Day. He will be succeeded by a number of guest hosts, starting with the show’s all-time wins leader Ken Jennings.