AUSTIN (KXAN) — Machine Gun Kelly is opening his Mainstream Sellout Tour at Austin’s Moody Center.

This will be the genre-bending artists first-ever arena tour with 52 stops across North America and Europe. The Cleveland native first stepped onto the scene as a rapper. Since then he’s come out with pop-punk hits and even starred in Netflix’s ‘Bird Box.’ He’s also made headlines for his romance with fiancée Megan Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly will bring supporting acts blackbear and iann dior to the Moody Center, Wednesday, June 8. The last time Machine Gun Kelly was in the capital city was for 2021 Austin City Limits. This time around he’ll be among the first to perform at the all-new Moody Center. The 15,000-seat arena on the University of Texas campus will open in late April.

The Moody Center already has a big lineup for its inaugural year. Below is a full list of concerts already booked at the venue this year:

April 20 – John Mayer Sob Rock Tour 2022

– John Mayer Sob Rock Tour 2022 April 21 – John Mayer Sob Rock Tour 2022

– John Mayer Sob Rock Tour 2022 April 23 – Bon Jovi

– Bon Jovi April 27 – Justin Bieber Justice World Tour 2022

– Justin Bieber Justice World Tour 2022 April 29 – ‘Strait from Moody Center’ Grand Opening Celebration Presented by Bud Light: George Strait with special guests Willie Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band

– ‘Strait from Moody Center’ Grand Opening Celebration Presented by Bud Light: George Strait with special guests Willie Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band April 30 – ‘Strait from Moody Center’ Grand Opening Celebration Presented by Bud Light: George Strait with special guests Willie Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band

– ‘Strait from Moody Center’ Grand Opening Celebration Presented by Bud Light: George Strait with special guests Willie Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band May 3 – The Who Hits Back Tour

– The Who Hits Back Tour May 7 – iHeartCountry Festival

– iHeartCountry Festival May 11 – Dave Matthews Band Summer Tour

– Dave Matthews Band Summer Tour May 19 – Eagles Hotel California Tour

– Eagles Hotel California Tour May 20 – Eagles Hotel California Tour

– Eagles Hotel California Tour May 25 – Jack White The Supply Chain Issues Tour

– Jack White The Supply Chain Issues Tour June 11 – Jimmy Buffett Life on the Flip Side Redux Tour

– Jimmy Buffett Life on the Flip Side Redux Tour June 12 – CHEER Live

– CHEER Live June 22 – Andrea Bocelli Believe World Tour

– Andrea Bocelli Believe World Tour July 22 – James Taylor

– James Taylor July 30 – Dude Perfect That’s Happy Summer Tour

– Dude Perfect That’s Happy Summer Tour Aug. 6 – Leon Bridges

– Leon Bridges Aug. 7 – Kevin Hart

– Kevin Hart Aug. 20 – The Lumineers

– The Lumineers Aug. 25 – Swedish House Mafia Paradise Again Tour

– Swedish House Mafia Paradise Again Tour Sept. 9 – The Killers Imploding The Mirage Tour

– The Killers Imploding The Mirage Tour Sept. 13 – Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast World Tour 2022

– Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast World Tour 2022 Sept. 16 – Alan Jackson

– Alan Jackson Oct. 3 – Shawn Mendes Wonder: The World Tour

– Shawn Mendes Wonder: The World Tour Oct. 6 – Roger Waters

– Roger Waters Oct. 17 – The Black Keys

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m.