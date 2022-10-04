Loretta Lynn performs in concert at the American Music Theater on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in Lancaster, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Loretta Lynn, the “Queen of Country Music,” died Tuesday at 90 years old, according to a statement provided by the family to The Associated Press.

Lynn grew up in Kentucky as a coal miner’s daughter, writing songs that reflected her rural roots and female empowerment. In an interview with the AP, Lynn said her music was written for women, while it was loved by all.

“It was what I wanted to hear and what I knew other women wanted to hear, too,” Lynn told the AP in 2016. “I didn’t write for the men; I wrote for us women. And the men loved it, too.”

Lynn had several connections to Austin. In 2015, she was inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame, performing on the Austin City Limits television show twice.

Lynn was inducted into the ACL Hall with Asleep at the Wheel, Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt, Flaco Jimenez and the ACL Crew – Season 1, according to the ACL website.

She was the first woman to win entertainer of the year from the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music.

She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.