AUSTIN (KXAN) — Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that comedian Jimmy Fallon descended upon the University of Texas campus earlier this week ahead of a Thursday night taping of ‘The Tonight Show’ at the school.

On Wednesday night, Fallon even visited the Darrell K. Royal stadium to see a student rehearsal.

Ahead of the taping, UT students took to Twitter to express their excitement. Take a look!

we got David dobrik and now Jimmy Fallon at UT? it really is THE university of Texas — gwen (@gwensonne) November 7, 2019

JIMMY @jimmyfallon CAN I PLS HAVE A TICKET FOR THE SHOW TODAY I AM A UT STUDENT AND MY FAVORITE MOVIE GROWING UP WAS FEVER PITCH I AM A TRUE FAN — am (@ambebeho) November 7, 2019

I GO TO THE COOLEST SCHOOL OF ALL TIME. Everybody wants to be a longhorn! Jimmy Fallon makes appearances on the UT campus ahead of "The Tonight Sh… https://t.co/K7qRkpJEMw via @YouTube — Mads (@mads_averyy) November 7, 2019

UT is the best university @jimmyfallon said it!!! Hook ‘em Horns bby — mere (@meredithbarnhi1) November 7, 2019

364 days of the year: Nah I don't mess with Jimmy Fallon's clown act "Let's all have a great time and be ZANY and CRAAAZYY and not talk about anything important. "



Me when Jimmy Fallon is at UT: HELL YEAH I LOVE JIMMY THROW A PIE IN MCCONAUGHEY'S FACE GET CRAZY DO SOMETHING ZANY — Brown and in Austin (@DisraelTV) November 7, 2019

Took my accounting exam and literally thirty minutes later I saw Jimmy Fallon…… what even is UT — gavin (@gavinnn_g) November 7, 2019

@jimmyfallon i’m stressed and i go to ut can i get a high five — anna pickett (@_annapickett) November 7, 2019

you know you go to the best university when you have Jimmy Fallon on your campus wearing UT shirts… just because 🤘🏼 — Surta (@surtadave) November 7, 2019