Lone Star NYE Blog: The countdown is on!

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — We’re counting down to the end of the decade and beginning of 2020 as we approach Lone Star NYE Live! later this evening. The one-hour broadcast will air across 21 television markets in six states.

We’ll be tracking the latest updates and developments from the three spots that will be featured in tonight’s program: Reunion Tower, Dallas’ “Party on the Plaza,” and Texas Live! in Arlington.

Tuesday, 11:20 p.m.

Tuesday, 10:55 p.m.

In addition to what you’ll see on TV, Texas Live! is showcasing your tweets on their massive video screens.

#LoneStarNYELive is in full effect here at Texas Live in Arlington

Tuesday, 10:45 p.m.

Our team at Texas Live! in Arlington says the place is getting packed ahead of the ball drop at midnight. This is the second year Texas Live! has hosted a New Year’s Eve party.

Tuesday, 10:30 p.m.

Can you imagine watching tonight’s fireworks show from inside the iconic Reunion Tower ball? That’s exactly what some lucky partygoers will get to experience tonight!

Tuesday, 10:15 p.m.

Your pictures are starting to roll in from NYE celebrations across North Texas and beyond! Keep them coming using the hashtag #LoneStarNYELive!

Tuesday, 10:00 p.m.

Party on the Plaza is well underway with Castro and Emerald City Elevation Band pumping up the crowd ahead of tonight’s fireworks. In the clip above, Shannon LaNier talks with a couple people ready to ring in 2020!

The crowd has been announced at 7,000 people in downtown Dallas.

Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.

CASTRO The Band has taken the stage at Dallas’ Party on the Plaza event. We’re just more than three hours from tonight’s fireworks spectacular!

The party is really getting started in downtown Dallas with the Castro Band!

Tuesday, 8:10 p.m.

Final rehearsals are underway at Texas Live! as our Lone Star NYE Live! team prepares for tonight’s broadcast. The building is quickly starting to fill up as we move closer to midnight.

Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.

The doors to Texas Live! in Arlington are now open and partygoers are filing in.

The doors are now open for the #LoneStarNYELive party

The gates of Dallas’ Party at the Plaza are also open. Food trucks are serving up treats and drinks. Musical performances get started in the next half hour.

Tuesday, 6:35 p.m.

The stage is set for Dallas’ Party on the Plaza. The area outside Dallas City Hall will open to visitors around 7 p.m. Musical acts will take the stage shortly thereafter.

Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

While the doors were closed at Texas Live!, crews practiced the ball drop that will happen just before midnight. The ball at Texas Live is approximately 12 feet, 4 inches — that’s a few inches larger than the one in Times Square.

Hey, everything is bigger in Texas!

From Autumn Reo, @mamachallenge on Instagram

Tuesday, 5:00 p.m.

Lone Star NYE Live! hosts Kris Gutierrez, Katy Blakey and D.J. Williams are at Texas Live! preparing for tonight’s broadcast. They jumped on Facebook this afternoon to talk through what you can expect as we approach midnight.

Tuesday, 4:45 p.m.

KXAS’ Noelle Walker will be broadcasting live tonight from inside Cloud 9 in the Reunion Tower Ball. It’s an exclusive party that will certainly provide a unique perspective of the evening’s fireworks show.

Noelle’s photographer posted this amazing shot showcasing exactly how the fireworks are set up for the midnight spectacular.

Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.

Texas Live! is preparing to close its doors to the public to complete preparations for tonight’s ticket-only New Year’s Eve event. Tickets are still available here. They can also be purchased at the door.

As you can see from Texas Live’s Instagram Stories feed, Sports and Social is prepared for tonight’s midnight toast!