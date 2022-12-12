(KXAN) — Lizzo had a special night at the People’s Choice Awards last week, where she was named the People’s Champion of 2022 and presented the award by none other than her own mother.

When Lizzo accepted her award, instead of claiming the spotlight for herself, she shared the stage with and honored 17 activists who she believed deserved the recognition.

“When I first heard about this award, I was on the fence about whether I should accept because if I’m the peoples’ champ, I don’t need a trophy for championing people,” the singer said. “I’m here tonight because to be an icon isn’t about how long you’ve had your platform. Being an icon is about what you do with the platform.”

One of the women honored was Maggie Mireles, sister of Eva Mireles, a teacher who died during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in May.

“Maggie is continuing her fight against senseless and despicable gun violence that has become far too common,” Lizzo said during a teary introduction of Maggie.

Lizzo – known aside from her music career and spunky personality for advocating for body positivity and self-love – said she’s used her platform to amplify marginalized voices since the beginning of her career.

Also honored was Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, who was killed in March 2020 when Louisville police officers forced entry into her apartment during an investigation and fatally shot her. “She fights in honor of the memory of her daughter,” Lizzo said.

Among the activists honored were Amariyanna Copeny, a 15-year-old from Flint, Michigan, fighting to raise awareness about the Flint water crises; Emiliana Guereca, founder and president of the Women’s March Foundation; Esther Young Lim, author of the booklet “How to Report a Hate Crime,”; and many others who, in Lizzo’s words, deserved the spotlight.

Lizzo finished by telling the audience, “power will always be to the people.”