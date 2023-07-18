The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for July 18, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of Austin’s most popular summer events is making its comeback this week.

Austin City Limits Radio’s Blues on the Green is back at Zilker Park Tuesday and Wednesday evening from 5-10 p.m. both nights.

Memphis Tourism will have a booth, which will have an activation with a vinyl DJ set from Stax Museum of American Soul Music’s mobile setup.

Austinites who stop by the booth can also sign up to the enter Memphis’ trip giveaway for a chance to win a four-night stay in the city.

Memphis is known as the “home of blues” for its history and relationship with blues music. The city’s tourism office will have its booth set up on the South Side of the park at Booth 19.