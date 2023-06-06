Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 5, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — John Oliver, a well-known comedian and host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” is performing in Austin this fall.

Oliver will be performing at the Bass Concert Hall on August 20, according to an event listing from Texas Performing Arts.

The Emmy and Writer’s Guild award-winning writer, comedian and host has a handful of stand-up performances scheduled over the summer. He was previously a correspondent on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and guest-hosted the show for two months in 2013.

Oliver joins a growing list of comedians stopping to perform in Austin, including Dave Chappelle, Adam Sandler, and Matt Rife, as well as dozens of others during the Moontower Just For Laughs Festival.

Tickets for Oliver’s show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.