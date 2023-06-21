AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two of comedy’s most famous women are making Austin one of the six cities that will be graced by their joint tour this fall.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are bringing their “Restless Leg Tour” to the Bass Concert Hall on October 12 and 13. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m.

Both women are writers, producers, actresses and Saturday Night Live alumni. They’re also known for their individual roles, like Poehler’s Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation and Fey’s Liz Lemon in 30 Rock. Aside from being SNL’s first female co-anchors, they’ve also shared the screen in Sisters, Baby Mama, Mean Girls, and Wine Country, per Rolling Stone.

According to the event announcement from Texas Performing Arts, “fans will see the duo celebrate their thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment.”

Fey and Poehler join a growing list of comedians stopping to perform in Austin, including John Oliver, Dave Chappelle, Adam Sandler, and Matt Rife, as well as dozens of others during the Moontower Just For Laughs Festival.

The other cities on the bill for the “Restless Leg Tour” are Cleveland, Denver, Las Vegas, Philadelphia and Portland.