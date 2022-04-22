AUSTIN (KXAN) — From wiener dogs to vintage cars, we’ve got you covered for Saturday events in Central Texas.

Wiener Dog Races: The theme this year is The Wiener King. The event will be Saturday through Monday at Buda Amphitheater & City Park.

Emergency gear tax holiday: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can purchase certain items tax-free during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies, which begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday and ends at midnight on Monday.

Lonestar Vintage Car Show: We are the Lonestar Round Up vintage car show and music fest happening at the Travis County Expo Center (only the second show back there next to the Rodeo after it has been closed as a vaccination site for the last few years)

Austin Reggae Festival: Another year of celebrating great music and fighting hunger in Central Texas on Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24, at Vic Mathias Shores on the shores of Lady Bird Lake. The three-day festival of good vibes and great music benefits the Central Texas Food Bank. The event is one of the Food Bank’s largest single fundraising events.

Austin ISD Job Fair (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.): The Austin ISD Job Fair is an opportunity for candidates to learn more about Austin ISD and the opportunities offered in Austin. We’re hiring teachers, teacher assistants, counselors, bus drivers, and food service staff.

ACC Highland campus grand opening (9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.): Meet us at Austin Community College District’s (ACC) newest campus. More than a decade in the making, ACC celebrates the grand opening of its flagship Highland Campus (6101 Highland Campus Drive) with two days of event, including a VIP ribbon-cutting celebration and community open house.

Manor ISD Job Fair (9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.): Manor ISD is the best district in Texas where we provide an equitable education for all scholars and graduate them ready to become leaders in our community.

Hays & Caldwell County Heart Walk (10 a.m.): Check-in at 9 a.m. Bobcat Stadium, Texas State University, 1100 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos, Texas 78666 (1-mile route)

Georgetown Red Poppy Fest Parade (10 a.m.): This signature festival on the Most Beautiful Town Square in Texas is this Friday through Sunday, April 22-24, and features live music, entertainment, family fun, food, and more than 100 arts and craft vendors.

March for Babies (10:30 a.m.): People come to March for Babies for several reasons—preterm birth, prematurity, birth defects, loss, health equity, access to care or because they care about protecting the health of every family. This amazing community has decided to step up and come together to end preventable preterm birth, end maternal death and close the health equity gap.

HTU Earth Day (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.): Earth Day ATX 2022 will return to the gorgeous Huston-Tillotson campus, where multiple environmental and equity-focused organizations will be exhibiting, educating, and discussing issues affecting Austinites on a local, regional, national, and international scale. The festival will also feature workshop tents, an eco-discovery zone, a kids zone, guided yoga and meditation activities, great food, and live music.

Dances for Dogs (1 p.m.): Features the movement and stories of Austin Animal Center workers, local dog lovers, and their dogs. Forklift collaboratively creates performances with workers and communities based on the movement of work and everyday life.

Longhorn City Limits (2 p.m): Continuing the tradition of keeping Austin “The Live Music Capital of the World,” Texas Athletics announces Longhorn City Limits prior to the Texas Football Orange-White Game on Saturday, April 23. The FREE gameday concert series, located on the LBJ Lawn will be headlined by Jamestown Revival with the lawn opening at 2 p.m.

Mike Cox Books celebration (2 p.m.): Noted Texas author/historian Mike Cox has donated his collection of about 6,000 books on Texas history and other Texas subjects to the San Marcos Library. There will be a celebration at 2 pm Saturday, April 23, at the library, at 625 E. Hopkins, San Marcos 78666

Draylen Mason Music Studio Open House (2 p.m. to 6 p.m.): This Open House will be the first for KMFA in their new location celebrating the new building, while welcoming the public to join for a day of on-site tours of the building, family-friendly activities, food & drink, and performances – both outside on the garden patio and inside the state-of-the-art Draylen Mason Music Studio.

The Power of Music (7p.m. to 10 p.m.): Join Bose at Feels So Good Records on Saturday, April 23 for a special performance by popular Texas musicians, Surfaces and Dayglow, to celebrate what keeps communities like Austin thriving: the power of music.

AUS Honor Flight Arrives: The Honor Flight Austin organization will return with 20 veterans who saw the World War II, Vietnam, and Korean veterans memorials as well as several other key sites in Washington DC. Family and friends are to be at the airport near the JetBlue ticket counter April 23, 2022 at 8:10 p.m. for the welcome home celebration.