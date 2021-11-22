LIST: Christmas light displays in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Thanksgiving is closing in, so you know what that means? Holiday light displays!

Seriously though, there are some great displays around the area that are already lighting up the brisk night skies or will do so in the near future.

Here’s a list of the displays around the area available for people to visit, but if we missed one, let us know and send us the info at ReportIt@kxan.com. The links will take you to information on the specific displays, including how to get tickets.

Austin

Trail of Lights: The classic Austin light display at Zilker Park is a drive-thru event like last year, and it opens to the public on Nov. 28 with a special premiere night on Nov. 27.

Mozart’s Coffee Roasters: Tucked away along the shore of Lake Austin just above Red Bud Isle, the light show at Mozart’s is one of the most popular shows around. Reserved tables are back this year, so head over to their website and grab your tickets.

File photo of the Mozart’s Coffee Roasters annual holiday light show. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

Peppermint Parkway: The drive-thru light show on the race track at Circuit of the Americas lights up the eastern Travis County sky on Nov. 26. There are new attractions and activities as part of the light show, including the North Pole Palooza, a Rockette-style performance.

Bastrop

River of Lights: It starts Nov. 27 at Fisherman’s Park along the June Hill Pape River Walk. It’s part of Lost Pines Christmas 2021, and more info on other festivities associated with it can be found on the event’s website.

Buda

Buda Trail of Lights: The show is open two weekends, Dec. 9-12 and 16-19, at Historic Stagecoach Park. It runs from 6-10 p.m. each night.

56th annual Trail of Lights (KXAN/Chelsea Moreno)

Johnson City

Lights Spectacular: One of the Hill Country’s most revered holiday displays, the Lights Spectacular in Johnson City begins Nov. 26 and runs until Jan. 2, 2022. Organizers say there are more than 1 million lights in displays around town, and it’s big enough that it can be seen from the International Space Station.

Lakeway

Trail of Lights: Lakway’s light display runs from Dec. 3 to Jan. 2 from 6 p.m. to midnight each night. There will be a ceremony from 6-8 p.m. at Lakeway City Hall to flip the lights on for the first time. Access to the trail is from the lower level of the Lakeway Activity Center parking lot, located at 105 Cross Creek, or from behind city hall located at 1102 Lohman’s Crossing.

Llano

Starry Starry Nights: From 6-9 p.m. starting Nov. 26, head over to Badu Park in Llano and catch the display on the banks of the Llano River. It’s open through New Year’s Eve.

Marble Falls

Walkway of Lights: The light show along Lake Marble Falls is already open! KXAN meteorologist Kristen Currie went out there Friday morning and previewed the display before its official opening Nov. 19. The lights will shine every night from 6-10 p.m. through Jan. 1.

New Braunfels

Santa’s Ranch: This display has been in the holiday spirit since Nov. 5, and the two-month-long celebration is along Interstate 35 next to a massive 50-foot Christmas tree.

Wimberley

Holiday Trail of Lights: Emily Ann Theater’s tree lighting ceremony opens the display on Nov. 26. It’ll be open from dusk to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and stays open until 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.