AUSTIN (KXAN) — Moontower Just For Laughs festival has added more talent to its lineup.

The annual comedy festival takes place April 12-23 and will feature over 100 comics across more than 10 venues in Austin. Badges for the festival are on sale now.

Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers were included in a previous announcement of the lineup, which event organizers said could expand in the future.

Expand it did. Leslie Jones and Jenny Slate are just two of several comics and podcasters whose names have been added to the list of performers.

Jones is a Saturday Night Live alum and stand-up comedian. Most recently, she guest-hosted the Daily Show after Trevor Noah announced he was stepping down.

Slate is an actor and comedian known for several roles, including her character Mona-Lisa Saperstein in sitcom Parks and Recreation. She was recently nominated for an Oscar for the film Marcell the Shell.

You can view the full festival lineup online.