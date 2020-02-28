Leander football player who was fully exonerated of child sexual assault conviction will be focus of Showtime series

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The story of Greg Kelley is getting the premium TV treatment.

You may remember the former Leander football player who was convicted of — and then years later exonerated of — sexual assault of a child.

FULLY EXONERATED: Greg Kelley exonerated in Williamson Co. hearing

Kelley was sentenced to 25 years in prison back in 2014. A jury convicted him of assaulting a child at an in-home day care, where he lived with another family in order to continue his football career at Leander.

But new evidence surfaced and other suspects emerged, leading the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to overturn his conviction last fall.

Now the Showtime cable channel has released a trailer for its new docu-series “Outcry” which will premiere at this year’s South By Southwest festival in Austin.

The showing will be on Saturday, March 14 before the Showtime premiere on April 3.