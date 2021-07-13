Lady Bird Johnson honored with new LBJ library exhibit in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The LBJ Presidential Library reopens Wednesday for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and it’s now paying tribute to former Pres. Lyndon Baines Johnson’s First Lady.

“Lady Bird: Beyond the Wildflowers” will overview the life of the beloved Lady Bird Johnson: from her birth in Karnack, Texas, to her college years at the University of Texas and to her years as a politician’s wife.

Many family artificats are included in the exhibit, including some of the former First Lady’s home movies.

“When I was young, she was still very much of a public figure,” said granddaughter Nicole Covert. “By the time I had children, I really saw her relish in being a great-grandmother. It was just one of the greatest gifts that I’ve ever seen: seeing her relationship between not only her grandchildren but especially her great-grandchildren.”

You’ll need a reservation to get into the Presidential Library, which is now open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit will run for two years.