KXAN’s John Dabkovich speaks with author, actor about wrongful conviction film

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just Mercy, a film based on the true story of Walter McMillian, screened at the Paramount Theatre on Oct. 31.

KXAN’s John Dabkovich spoke with Andrew Lanham, the author of the book that the film was adapted from, and on-screen actor Tim Blake Nelson.

Just Mercy is the true story of how Walter McMillian, a man wrongfully convicted of murder, overturned his case with the help of defense attorney Bryan Stevenson. McMillian’s case gained notoriety following coverage on CBS’s 60 Minutes in 1992.

The film is set to release in theaters on Christmas Day.