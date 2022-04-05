AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kim Kardashian is shedding light on another Texas death-row inmate.

Over the years, the celebrity has used her platform to show support. This time it’s for Melissa Lucio, a woman on death row for the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Lucio would be the first Latina to be executed in the state of Texas. She was convicted in 2008.

Back in 2007, Lucio’s 2-year-old daughter was found with bruises and bite marks. A pathologist testified in court it was the worst case of child abuse she had ever seen.

AP File Photo: Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio is holding one of her sons, John. Lucio is set to be executed on April 27 for the 2007 death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah.

According to court records, Lucio, who was on drugs when the incident happened, told police her daughter fell down the stairs. She then later admitted to spanking her, somewhat forcefully.

Her supporters feel she was pressured to say this, and want the case re-examined. The courts could decide that Lucio gets a new evidentiary hearing and look at what evidence doesn’t exist and what evidence there is for her innocence. The Cameron County District Attorney can also withdraw the execution and reinvestigate the case to free her.

It could also come down to the governor granting Lucio clemency.

In a recent Twitter thread, Kardashian shared Lucio’s case encouraging followers to sign a petition from the Innocence Project to stop lethal injection scheduled for April 27.

“It’s stories like Melissa’s that make me speak so loud about the death penalty in general and why it should be banned when innocent people are suffering,” Kardashian said.

Kardashian is also calling on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to stop the execution.

The death penalty is allowed in 27 states with Texas leading the nation in executions. Texas has executed 573 people since 1982, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. 279 were under former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, holding the record for governor executions. Abbott has granted clemency to one death row case for inmate Thomas Whitaker.

Kardashian has become an outspoken criminal justice reform advocate. She previously spoke out on other death row cases in Texas including Rodney Reed and Ruben Gutierrez.