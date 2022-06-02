UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Kim Kardashian has another request for the Texas prison system after calling on the state to stop the execution of death-row inmate Melissa Lucio earlier this year.

The reality star and criminal justice reform activist is now stepping in to help a victim’s family of the Uvalde school shooting.

Kardashian is asking for the temporary release of Eli Torres, the father of Eliahana Cruz Torres. The 10-year-old was shot and killed along with 18 other students at Robb Elementary School.

This is not the first time Kardashian has asked for the release of a Texas inmate. She recently used her platform for Lucio and Rodney Reed.

Kardashian told her millions of Twitter followers Thursday that the Torres family wants Eliahana’s father at her services. He’s currently in prison for a non-violent drug offense, according to Kardashian.

Leo Flores, 37, writes a message on a cross honoring his niece, Eliahana Cruz Torres, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims, in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Torres is serving his sentence in Kentucky and was reportedly convicted in Texas on drug trafficking and conspiracy charges, the Hill reports.

The temporary release would allow him to say his last goodbye to his daughter.

Kardashian is not alone asking the Federal Bureau of Prisons to step in. Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro also tweeted asking for a temporary release for Torres.

Torres’ funeral was set for Thursday, June 2. It’s unclear if part of the services will be postponed pending a temporary release for Torres.