KFC announces vegan ‘Beyond Fried Chicken’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Kentucky Fried Chicken announced the arrival of its newest menu option, a vegan fried chicken called “Beyond Fried Chicken.”

The meal will be made using plant-based meat substitute Beyond Meat, which aims to look and cook like real meat.

It’s Kentucky Fried Chicken but it’s made with @BeyondMeat. It’s confusing, but it’s also delicious. Feast on these Kentucky Fried miracles tomorrow while they last at KFC in Atlanta, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/lC5oYM1cmk — KFC (@kfc) August 26, 2019

The move comes after several fast-food chains have begun offering plant-based options, including Burger King’s “Impossible Whopper,” which promised to “bleed” like real meat.

Beyond Fried Chicken will go on sale Tuesday, August 27 in Atlanta. There’s no word on whether Beyond Fried Chicken will expand beyond Georgia.