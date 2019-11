HOUSTON (KXAN) — Rap icon turned gospel musician Kanye West visited inmates at a Houston jail on Friday, ahead of his scheduled weekend appearance at Houston’s famous Lakewood Church.

West was seen shaking hands and hugging people as a gospel choir sang in the background. West then performed for the crowd.

West is scheduled to meet with Pastor Joel Osteen and his congregation on Sunday and he’ll participate in the morning’s service and perform later that night.